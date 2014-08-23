Tedeschi Trucks Band Brings Its Blues Crew to Paso Robles

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

Tedeschi Trucks Band performed to a sold-out crowd at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Aug. 9 in Paso Robles. The band was founded in 2010 in Jacksonville, Fla., and the following year was awarded the best blues album at the 54th annual Grammy Awards.

The husband-and-wife team of Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi realized that by putting their solo careers and bands on hiatus, it would benefit the marriage to focus on making music, and allow them to spend more time together with their 10-year-old daughter while touring with their new band.

During the Saturday night concert, Trucks was showing his innovative slide playing, and setting a standard that all other blues players can only hope to achieve. Tedeschi — for years an incredible blues guitarist with a unforgettable voice that draws you into her world of music — did not let her audience down and, alongside her husband, they have created a legendary partnership in the blues and rock world.

Among the songs the band performed were “Part of Me,” “Everybody’s Talkin’,” “Midnight in Harlem,” “Learn How to Love” and “Do I Look Worried.”

This summer’s concert tour of Tedeschi Trucks Band could be history in the making in the music world.

— Gary Lambert is a Noozhawk contributor. The opinions expressed are his own.