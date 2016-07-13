TEDxSantaBarbara Speaker Lineup Announced for Aug. 20 Event

An impressive array of speakers — local, national and international — were announced Wednesday for Santa Barbara County’s fourth TEDx event happening at the New Vic Theater downtown on Aug. 20.

“TED is about ideas worth spreading,” said Kymberlee Weil, co-producer of TEDxSantaBarbara. “Our TEDx event will deliver an experience to be remembered, spanning topics from cyber hacking to relationship economics to unleashing superpower and much more.

“One single idea can change someone’s life, and we are striving to do just that many times over throughout the day.”

Some of this years’ incredible speakers include Tim Bauer, Traver Boehm, Dan Caldwell, Wesley Chapman, Adam Cobb, Brandy Gillmore, Carrie Hammer, Chloe Howard, Jim Kwik, Victoria Labalme, Scott Mann, Antonio Medrano, David Nour, Dan Perea, Tony Perez, Joan Rosenberg, Seth Streeter, Shelli Rae Varela and Tom Wujec.

Husband-wife team of Mark Sylvester and Kymberlee Weil run TEDxSantaBarbara, along with a passionate and dedicated volunteer team. They have been busy planning an unforgettable event that is expected to sell out fast.

In line with most TEDx events, people interested in attending must submit an application that is sent via email to all people who have registered to receive the TEDx Santa Barbara newsletter.

Due to limited seating at the event, a simulcast venue has been organized downtown at the innovative new co-working space and TEDx partner, Impact Hub, at 1117 State. In addition, the event will be streaming online for up to 1,000 people through our partner Citrix, using the Goleta-based company’s software, GoToWebinar.

“This simulcast venue and live-streaming webcast will provide the opportunity for all community members, from students, visitors and established Santa Barbara residents, to connect and experience this year’s outstanding lineup and its contagious energy,” co-producer Mark Sylvester said.

Those interested will be able to register for these options through a link on the TEDx Santa Barbara site starting next week.

TEDxSantaBarbara is an evolution of the county’s first TEDx event, TEDxAmericanRiviera, also produced by Sylvester and Weil. With a commitment to make TEDx a permanent aspect of the Santa Barbara community, the producers are already developing a strategy that will unlock ideas on the TEDx stage for years to come.

Click here for more information about TEDxSantaBarbara, or click here to subscribe to the e-letter.

TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to spreading ideas, usually in the form of short, powerful talks (18 minutes or less). TED began in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment and Design converged, and today covers almost all topics — from science to business to global issues — in more than 100 languages.

Meanwhile, independently run TEDx events help share ideas in communities around the world. Click here to learn more about TED global.

— Ashley Radosevic of Orange Identity represents TEDxSantaBarbara.