TEDxWomen Explore ‘Momentum: Moving Forward’ During Montecito Event

A group of Montecito’s TEDxWomen enthusiasts came together on Thursday, May 28 for a day of networking and idea-sharing around the theme "Momentum: Moving Forward, Gaining Speed, Building Traction."

For the first time in Montecito, we explored the bold ideas that create momentum in how we think, live and work.

TEDxMontecitoWomen, an independently organized TEDx event, took place at La Cavita Cava Restaurant & Bar in the heart of Montecito.

We livestreamed an incredible lineup of speakers on inspiring topics from innovations in science and technology, to politics, psychology and the arts from TEDWomen in Monterey. The event attendees had an opportunity to share ideas and discuss the TED speakers throughout the event.

Next year, TEDxMontecitoWomen will be hosting a variety live speakers, most notably Tipper Gore, who are diverse trailblazers in our community, at Lotusland.

This event, operated under a license from TEDx, was organized by volunteers and aimed at creating dialogue as well as giving people a forum to share their passions, ideas and experiences. The event was sponsored by Momentum Entertainment Agency, Simpler Systems, Marketing Express and Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Art Workshop.

— Warren Butler represents TEDxWomen sponsor Marketing Express.