Tee Off for Kids at Page Youth Center’s Annual Golf Classic

Golfers, bring your clubs and your best swing to tee off for local kids at the Page Youth Center's annual Golf Classic at noon Thursday, Oct. 24 at Glen Annie Golf Club.

It’s a shotgun start, and regardless of your handicap score it’s an afternoon of fun, prizes, great food and a chance to help local youth. All funds raised at the PYC Golf Classic go toward supporting the center’s sports programs.

Sponsors for the event include the Santa Ynez Chumash Foundation; Santa Barbara Airbus; Mission Linen; Brownstein, Hyatt, Farber, Schreck; the Henderson & Borgeson Law Firm; Hub International; Community West Bank; Boone Printing; Montecito Bank & Trust; MarBorg Industries; and Rincon Broadcasting. KLITE’s Catherine Remak will emcee.

For more information about the PYC Golf Classic, click here or call 805.967.8778.

— Wana Dowell represents the Page Youth Center.