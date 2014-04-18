Tee Up with Jim Bower Community Outreach Golf Tournament

Join the 10th annual Jim Bower Community Outreach Golf Tournament sponsored by the James S. Bower Foundation.

The tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, May 5 at La Cumbre Golf and Country Club.

The Jim Bower Community Outreach Golf Tournament is administered each year by Santa Barbara’s All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, to date providing more than $450,000 in direct support and financial aid to organizations, including Casa Esperanza, Community Counseling and Education Center, Domestic Violence Solutions, Foodbank of Santa Barbara, Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center, Mental Wellness Center, Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, New Beginnings Counseling Center and Transition House.

We are proud to note that 100 percent of the proceeds go to charity.

The $200 tournament fee includes the greens fee, a golf cart, a box lunch, and hors d’oeuvres at the awards ceremony afterward.

To play in or sponsor this event, email [email protected] or call 805.560.6185.