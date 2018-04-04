Teen Arrested a Week After Fatal Stabbing in Santa Maria

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old man last week, Santa Maria police said Friday night.

The arrest occurred Friday, a week after the slaying of Luis Alberto Castaneira of Santa Maria.

Just before 5 p.m. Sept. 10, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of West McElhany Avenue, where they found one male victim who died at Marian Regional Medical Center.

The suspect, whose name wasn’t released due to his age, was booked into the Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall.

The fatal stabbing marked the eighth homicide in the city for 2016, with six of those occurring in the first month of the year.

A double shooting July 4 left a man dead and his brother injured, marking the seventh homicide in the city.

