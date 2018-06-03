Teen Arrested After Allegedly Burglarizing Montecito Home

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Sunday after allegedly burglarizing a Montecito home and attempting to use the resident’s computer and credit cards to make purchases, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The homeowner called sheriff’s dispatch at about 9 a.m. Sunday to report finding the teen in her home, said Sgt. Daniel Calderon.

“The homeowner found the juvenile, whom she did not know, using a computer that belonged to the homeowner,” Calderon said. “It was discovered that the juvenile was attempting to make purchases on the internet using the homeowner’s credit cards.”

The homeowner convinced the juvenile to leave the residence, Calderon said, but not before he took several of her credit cards, jewelry and medication with him.

“When deputies arrived in the area, they located the juvenile on the street near the residence,” Calderon said. “The juvenile was in possession of credit cards, jewelry, and medication belonging to the homeowner.”

He was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary and was booked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall, with bail set at $50,000.

The teen’s name was not released because he is a juvenile.

“It is believed the juvenile may have been involved in additional residential burglaries in the community of Isla Vista prior to his arrest,” Calderon said.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 805.681.4100 or leave an anonymous tip call at 805.681.4171. Anonymous tips also can be left at www.sbsheriff.org.

