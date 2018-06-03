Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 10:37 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Teen Arrested After Allegedly Burglarizing Montecito Home

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | June 3, 2018 | 9:20 p.m.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Sunday after allegedly burglarizing a Montecito home and attempting to use the resident’s computer and credit cards to make purchases, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The homeowner called sheriff’s dispatch at about 9 a.m. Sunday to report finding the teen in her home, said Sgt. Daniel Calderon.

“The homeowner found the juvenile, whom she did not know, using a computer that belonged to the homeowner,” Calderon said. “It was discovered that the juvenile was attempting to make purchases on the internet using the homeowner’s credit cards.”

The homeowner convinced the juvenile to leave the residence, Calderon said, but not before he took several of her credit cards, jewelry and medication with him.

“When deputies arrived in the area, they located the juvenile on the street near the residence,” Calderon said. “The juvenile was in possession of credit cards, jewelry, and medication belonging to the homeowner.”

He was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary and was booked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall, with bail set at $50,000.

The teen’s name was not released because he is a juvenile.

“It is believed the juvenile may have been involved in additional residential burglaries in the community of Isla Vista prior to his arrest,” Calderon said.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 805.681.4100 or leave an anonymous tip call at 805.681.4171. Anonymous tips also can be left at www.sbsheriff.org

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 