Armed Teen Suspect Arrested After Standoff at Supermarket Near Goleta

Youth suspected of shoplifting and brandishing a knife taken into custody with help of sheriff's K-9

A teenager accused of shoplifting and brandishing a knife was arrested Wednesday night after a standoff at a supermarket near Goleta. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of bites from a sheriff’s K-9, then booked into Juvenile Hall. Click to view larger
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | August 16, 2017 | 10:14 p.m.

A teenager who allegedly shoplifted items from a supermarket near Goleta and brandished a knife was arrested Wednesday night after a standoff with sheriff’s deputies.

The incident began at about 7:15 p.m. at the Vons supermarket in the Turnpike Shopping Center, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect, who was armed with a knife, was with a group of juveniles who attempted to steal alcohol and other items from the store at 163 S. Turnpike Road, Hoover said.

Deputies found the teens near an apartment complex behind the market, and pursued the suspect with the knife on foot.

The chase went in and out of the store until the teen was cornered in an aisle about 15 minutes later, Hoover said.

“He was extremely agitated and threatening to fight,” Hoover said.

He threatened employees and deputies who responded, and refused orders to surrender.

The market was evacuated, with a crowd gathering outside to watch the incident unfold through the windows.

A sheriff’s K-9 was used to help subdue and take the suspect into custody at the Vons supermarket on Turnpike Road near Goleta. Click to view larger
Deputies negotiated with the teen for about an hour, but he refused to surrender, Hoover said, adding that at one point he threw the knife onto the floor.

Eventually, a sheriff’s K-9 was deployed and the suspect was quickly taken into custody.

The teen suffered a dog bite, and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

He was then booked into Juvenile Hall on suspicion of felony resisting arrest, vandalism and theft, Hoover said.

His name was withheld because of his age.

None of the other juveniles was arrested, Hoover said, but the investigation was continuing, and deputies planned to review surveillance video for other possible suspects.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A crowd gathers Wednesday night outside the Vons supermarket in the Turnpike Shopping Center near Goleta, where a teenager accused of shoplifting and brandishing a knife was arrested after a standoff with sheriff’s deputies. Click to view larger
