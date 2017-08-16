Armed Teen Suspect Arrested After Standoff at Supermarket Near Goleta

Youth suspected of shoplifting and brandishing a knife taken into custody with help of sheriff's K-9

A teenager who allegedly shoplifted items from a supermarket near Goleta and brandished a knife was arrested Wednesday night after a standoff with sheriff’s deputies.

The incident began at about 7:15 p.m. at the Vons supermarket in the Turnpike Shopping Center, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect, who was armed with a knife, was with a group of juveniles who attempted to steal alcohol and other items from the store at 163 S. Turnpike Road, Hoover said.

Deputies found the teens near an apartment complex behind the market, and pursued the suspect with the knife on foot.

The chase went in and out of the store until the teen was cornered in an aisle about 15 minutes later, Hoover said.

“He was extremely agitated and threatening to fight,” Hoover said.

He threatened employees and deputies who responded, and refused orders to surrender.

The market was evacuated, with a crowd gathering outside to watch the incident unfold through the windows.

Deputies negotiated with the teen for about an hour, but he refused to surrender, Hoover said, adding that at one point he threw the knife onto the floor.

Eventually, a sheriff’s K-9 was deployed and the suspect was quickly taken into custody.

The teen suffered a dog bite, and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

He was then booked into Juvenile Hall on suspicion of felony resisting arrest, vandalism and theft, Hoover said.

His name was withheld because of his age.

None of the other juveniles was arrested, Hoover said, but the investigation was continuing, and deputies planned to review surveillance video for other possible suspects.

