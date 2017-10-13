Teen Arrested for Sept. 27 Shooting in Santa Maria

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for a Sept. 27 shooting that injured a juvenile, Santa Maria police said Friday.

Detectives arrested the teenager on Thursday in connection with the shooting that occurred on the 800 block of South Pine Street.

“To protect the integrity of the investigation no additional details can be released at this time,” police said Friday.

An officer patrolling on the 800 block of South Pine Street was flagged down by a citizen at about 10:15 p.m. Sept. 27 regarding the shooting, Sgt. Mark Streker told Noozhawk.

The victim was struck by gunfire and was taken to a local hospital, police said.

The victim, a teenage boy, was in serious condition, according to police.

The 17-year-old, whose name wasn’t released due to his age, was booked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.