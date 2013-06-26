Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 10:34 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Teen Burn Victim Transferred to L.A. Hospital

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | June 26, 2013 | 7:37 p.m.

The 16-year-old girl who suffered severe burns Tuesday afternoon during an Orcutt house fire has been transported to the burn unit of a Los Angeles hospital, where she remained in “critical guarded” condition Wednesday.

Jazzmin Landey, who suffered burns on 90 percent of her body, was moved late Tuesday from Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital to LAC+USC Medical Center, said Rosa Saca, a hospital spokeswoman.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department investigators on Wednesday continued working to determine the cause of the blaze, which began at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday at a residence on the 4500 block of Edenbury Drive in the Foxenwood neighborhood.

Fire Capt. Paul Christensen told Noozhawk that crews first on scene found Jazzmin on the lawn in front of the two-story residence, which was “well-involved” in fire.

Landey was transported via CALSTAR to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with critical injuries.

A man and three boys — ages 6, 8 and 10 — were able to escape uninjured from the blaze through a bedroom window after they were alerted by a smoke detector, Christensen said.

The man was about to re-enter the home to rescue the girl when he saw the teen emerge from a second-story window and onto the roof, where she then jumped to the lawn, Christensen said.

Firefighters contained the blaze within 20 minutes of arrival, although crews and investigators remained on the scene well into Tuesday night.

The blaze caused extensive damage to the home. Investigators have not offered any information on a possible cause or where it might have originated.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 