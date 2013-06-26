Teen Burn Victim Transferred to L.A. Hospital

The 16-year-old girl who suffered severe burns Tuesday afternoon during an Orcutt house fire has been transported to the burn unit of a Los Angeles hospital, where she remained in “critical guarded” condition Wednesday.

Jazzmin Landey, who suffered burns on 90 percent of her body, was moved late Tuesday from Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital to LAC+USC Medical Center, said Rosa Saca, a hospital spokeswoman.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department investigators on Wednesday continued working to determine the cause of the blaze, which began at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday at a residence on the 4500 block of Edenbury Drive in the Foxenwood neighborhood.

Fire Capt. Paul Christensen told Noozhawk that crews first on scene found Jazzmin on the lawn in front of the two-story residence, which was “well-involved” in fire.

Landey was transported via CALSTAR to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with critical injuries.

A man and three boys — ages 6, 8 and 10 — were able to escape uninjured from the blaze through a bedroom window after they were alerted by a smoke detector, Christensen said.

The man was about to re-enter the home to rescue the girl when he saw the teen emerge from a second-story window and onto the roof, where she then jumped to the lawn, Christensen said.

Firefighters contained the blaze within 20 minutes of arrival, although crews and investigators remained on the scene well into Tuesday night.

The blaze caused extensive damage to the home. Investigators have not offered any information on a possible cause or where it might have originated.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.