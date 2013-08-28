Teen Charged with Attempted Murder in Westside Shooting

A 17-year-old gang member is facing attempted-murder charges in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier this year on the city's Westside, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

After a 5-month investigation, the teen was identified as the prime suspect in an attack that occurred March 18 on the 600 block of Wentworth Avenue, said police Sgt. Riley Harwood.

The suspect, who already was in custody at Juvenile hall in an unrelated case, was booked on the new charges Aug. 21, Harwood said.

Officers found the 18-year-old victim, also a known gang member, shortly after midnight, lying on the west sidewalk with a gunshot wound.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was hospitalized for several days following the shooting.

"Initially, it was unclear if the victim’s injury was the result of a criminal act, accident, or was self-inflicted," Harwood said. "Investigation ultimately revealed that this shooting was a crime and a gang incident."

The teen was charged with attempted murder and participation in a criminal street gang, Harwood said.

He will be tried as an adult, according to District Attorney Joyce Dudley.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.