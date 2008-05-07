Teen Coalition Speaks Out Against Drugs, Alcohol

The Alcohol & Drug Abuse Prevention Teen Coalition is partnering with Santa Barbara Fighting Back to present a Youth & Community Speak Out on alcohol and drugs.

The Youth & Community Speak Out will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center. The event will highlight the latest local statistics on alcohol and drug use presented in collaboration with the Rand Corporation. Light refreshments and community service opportunities will be available.

The ADAP Teen Coalition is a group of students working toward reducing underage access to alcohol and drugs in the community by utilizing environmental prevention strategies to create safe and healthy communities. The coalition is supported by a grant from Santa Barbara Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services.

The ADAP Teen Coalition has partnered with the Santa Barbara Youth Council to advocate for passage of the proposed social host ordinance liability law that would hold adults responsible for providing locations for underage drinking. Peer focus groups conducted by the coalition members indicated that most teens support passage of the ordinance.

“There are many young people who want to be part of the solution to issues that affect our community,” said Alicia Flores, ADAP Teen Coalition member and San Marcos High School junior. “We can all play a role in seeking solutions on several levels. This Speak Out is one more opportunity for the youth and community to come together in a safe venue to share ideas and strategies."

For more information about the event and the ADAP Teen Coalition, call program coordinator Roberta Payan at 805.897.2547.