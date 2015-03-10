Teen Cyclist Survives Collision with Car in Santa Barbara

A 17-year-old girl riding her bicycle escaped serious injury Tuesday when she was struck from behind by a car that was traveling about 40 mph, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Shortly before 2 p.m., the girl, whose name was not released, was struck by a Hyundai Elantra in the 3800 block of Modoc Road as she was headed home from San Marcos High School, Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

Both the cyclist and the driver that struck her were traveling eastbound, with the girl riding in the bike lane, Harwood said.

The Elantra's driver was Necia Cardona, 52, a resident of unincorporated Santa Barbara County, Harwood said.

"Investigation indicates the driver was looking for a street sign and drove into the bike lane and struck the cyclist," he said, adding that the girl was thrown onto the hood and windshield, and then into the air before striking the roadway.

Witnesses stated that the cyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was unresponsive initially, but quickly regained consciousness.

Santa Barbara County firefighters and paramedics responded to scene, and the girl was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Harwood said.

"Miraculously, it seems like she has a lot of abrasions and possibly a broken bone in her foot, but no other injuries," Harwood said.

Cardona was not speeding in that area, Harwood said, but was cited for driving in the bike lane.

There was no indication that alcohol or drugs were involved, Harwood added.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.