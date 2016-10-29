Friday, June 15 , 2018, 4:00 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Get Out Your Dancing Shoes for Teen Dance Auditons

By Angie Bertucci for Teen Dance Star | October 29, 2016 | 7:59 p.m.

TEEN DANCE STAR AUDITION SIGN-UPS OPEN NOW!
·      Audition deadline has been extended through November 4!
Sign up at Teenstar.us
·      Auditions to be held on Sunday, November 6
·      Finalists will be announced via social media on Monday, November 7
·      Finalists will perform live at the Lobero Theatre on Saturday, January 28
 
Teen Dance Star has extended the deadline to sign up for auditions for this year's Teen Dance Star competition until Friday, Nov. 4. That means there is more time for talented dancers in Santa Barbara County to register and take part in this year's performances.

Open auditions are on Nov. 6.

Auditions are open to junior high and high school students in Santa Barbara County who train in dance styles that take place on the floor including: ballet, hip hop, break-dancing, jazz, contemporary, ballroom, Latin, flamenco, Irish, folklorico, tap, and other classical and contemporary forms.

At this time Teen Dance Star cannot accept aerial and gymnastics entries.

Teen Dance Star’s mission is to mentor, educate, and use the Final Showcase proceeds to provide scholarships to qualified youth to continue their dance training.
 
Ten finalists will be chosen to dance in the Teen Dance Star Santa Barbara Showcase Finale at the Lobero Theatre on Jan. 28, 2017. This evening begins with a red-carpet entry and culminates in a high-energy performance from each finalist plus a show-stopping group dance number.

Celebrity judges from Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance,” along with live audience voting will determine the winner, who will be awarded a $1,000 cash prize to help further their dance education.

Finalists will be announced live on Nov. 7 on the Teen Star social media channels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
 
Teen Dance Star’s inaugural year showcase finale raised $3,000 for youth dance scholarships through the Arts Mentorship Program.

Tickets for Teen Dance Star go on sale Nov. 10 at Lobero.com, or by calling the Lobero Box Office at 963-0761. VIP tickets $60-$25, students $20, $15 for backstage livestream of the performances onstage.

VIP tickets include premier seating, and entry to reception with hosted bar and appetizers. All prices include facility fee. Proceeds benefit youth scholarships with Arts Mentorship Program.

— Angie Bertucci for Teen Dance Star.

 

