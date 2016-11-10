Give It Up for 2017 Teen Dance Star Finalists

After months of preparation and a packed day of auditions from some of Santa Barbara’s most talented teenagers, Teen Dance Star has announced the top 10 finalists who will dance in the Teen Dance Star Santa Barbara Showcase Finale at the Lobero Theater on Jan. 28.

This evening begins with a red-carpet entry and culminates in a high-energy performance from each finalist plus a group dance number. Local and celebrity judges along with live audience voting will determine the winner, who will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship to further their dance education.

The dancers who auditioned represented six schools from Carpinteria through Los Olivos, styles from classic ballet to tap and Flamenco.

The 10 finalists and alternate are:

• Katie Cleek, Carpinteria High School, Curtis Studio of Dance

• Sophia Cordero, Santa Barbara High School, Zermeno Dance Academy

• Isabelle Hughes, Santa Barbara High School, Santa Barbara Dance Arts

• Karlise Loza, San Marcos High School, Gustafson Dance

• Tara Mata, Santa Barbara High School, Zermeno Dance Academy

• Natalie Mowers, La Colina Jr. High School, Zermeno Dance Academy

• Kelby Pintard, Santa Barbara High School, Santa Barbara Dance Arts

• Catherine Pizzinat, San Marcos High School, Gustafson Dance

• Grace Salsido, Dos Pueblos High School, The Dance Network

• Audrey Zuck, Santa Barbara High School, Santa Barbara Dance Arts

• Blake Schryer, Los Olivos Elementary, Los Olivos Dance Gallery (alternate)

Audition judges were: Paige Harman Selby, L.A.-based dancer and choreographer; Tracy R. Kofford, artistic director, SBCC Department of Dance; Cecily Stewart, director of outreach for State Street Ballet; and Vibiana Pizano, president/founder Flamenco Arts Festival.

Last year’s Teen Dance Star Showcase Finale raised $3,000 for youth dance scholarships through the Arts Mentorship Program.

Tickets for Teen Dance Star 2017 go on sale at noon Dec. 3 at Lobero.com, or by calling the Lobero Box Office, 963-0761. VIP tickets $60/$25; students, $20; and $15 for backstage live-stream of the performances onstage.

VIP tickets include premier seating, and entry to reception with hosted bar and appetizers. All prices include facility fee. Proceeds benefit youth scholarships with Arts Mentorship Program.

— Angie Bertucci for Teen Star®.