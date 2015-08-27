Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 9:39 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Teen Dating Abuse Seminar Seeks to Reduce One in Three Victim Statistic

By Christine Gallery for What is LOVE | August 27, 2015 | 11:13 a.m.

A free parent and teen workshop on the topic of teen dating and violence awareness will be presented at the Solvang Library Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 6 p.m. 

The workshop will be led by Christy Haynes, founder of What Is LOVE, an organization dedicated to engaging and empowering teens to identify healthy relationships and prevent dating abuse. 

This workshop will give parents and teens the tools they need to build those relationship skills and prevent dating abuse.

The workshop will be held at the Veteran’s Memorial Hall, next door to the Solvang Library at 1745 Mission Drive. 

Haynes will teach parents how to identify abusive dating, address these issues with their teens and connect with community resources.

Parents are encouraged to bring their teens to the event. Teens and pre-teens are encouraged to bring their parents.

Any student entering sixth grade and older is welcome.

Light refreshments will be provided at the workshop. Spanish translation and childcare will also be available.

Registration is required. For more information or to register, please contact Solvang Library at 805.688.4214 or email [email protected]

“Teen dating abuse is a pervasive issue that plagues our schools and communities on a daily basis,” notes Haynes. “One in three teens in the United States report experiencing physical, emotional, verbal, sexual and digital abuse from a dating partner, and most do not ask for help.”

This event is co-sponsored by the Friends of the Library of Santa Ynez Valley, Solvang Parks & Rec and People Helping People’s Advocates for Domestic and Child Abuse Prevention (ADCAP) program. 

ADCAP has been operating for 14 years and is the only organization of its kind that serves the Santa Ynez Valley, Los Alamos Valley, Gaviota Coast and unincorporated parts of the Lompoc Valley. 

Any adult, teen or child subject to domestic violence who needs or desires assistance, receives services through PHP’s ADCAP Program. ADCAP staff also performs public education, outreach, training, advocate support and fund-raising. 
 
For information about Santa Barbara Public Library System programs, hours, locations and events, visit online at SBPLibrary.org.

All Library programs are free and open to the public. 

— Christine Gallery works for the City of Santa Barbara.

 
