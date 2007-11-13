Teen Dies in Rollover

A traffic accident on Highway 1 near Lompoc left a 17-year-old boy dead, and at least two others injured.

A 17-year-old boy died Tuesday afternoon after the minivan in which he was riding rolled over on Highway 1 near Lompoc, authorities said. The accident, which occurred around 1:10 p.m. near Santa Lucia Canyon, also injured a 17-year-old girl — who was driving — and an infant, and possibly others, a California Highway Patrol official said. The accident, which occurred around 1:10 p.m. near Santa Lucia Canyon, also injured a 17-year-old girl — who was driving — and an infant, and possibly others, a California Highway Patrol official said. The cause of the accident is under investigation, and the name of the boy is being withheld until next of kin are notified. The driver and the infant were flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. CHP is expected to release more information on the accident soon. Check back for updates.

