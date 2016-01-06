Teen Driver In Custody After Crashing Into Santa Maria House, Fleeing Scene
Crash caused large hole in the residence on North Suey Road and car's passengers were injured, police say
Police have arrested a 16-year-old suspected of being the driver in a hit-and-run crash into a Santa Maria home. (Santa Maria Police Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully
A 16-year-old driver was taken into custody after crashing a vehicle into a residence and fleeing from the scene in northeast Santa Maria early Wednesday.
Santa Maria police said the driver fled after the sedan crashed into a residence in the 200 block of North Suey Road around 2 a.m.
Passengers who were in the vehicle at the time of the crash suffered minor injuries in the accident, Sgt. Russ Mengel said.
The teen taken into custody later reportedly is related to the vehicle’s registered owner, Mengel said.
The crash left a large hole in the residence.
Crews from the Santa Maria Fire Department also responded to the incident.
The teen taken into custody was reportedly the vehicle’s registered owner, Santa Maria police said. (Santa Maria Police Department photo)
