Local News

Advice

Santa Ynez Valley Driver In Fatal July Crash Had Alcohol In Her System, CHP Says

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | September 11, 2015 | 5:26 p.m.

A 19-year-old Santa Ynez Valley driver killed when her vehicle struck a large oak tree July 29 was under the influence of alcohol at the time, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Santa Ynez resident Emma Lund, the vehicle’s driver, died in the crash at approximately 2:15 a.m. on Ballard Canyon Road, south of Highway 246.

“Toxicology results performed by the medical examiner, following this collision, showed that the driver had a blood alcohol content above the legal limit.” the CHP said Friday.

It is illegal for most drivers to have a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher. 

However, it is illegal for a person under age 21 to have a blood alcohol level of 0.01 percent. 

Lund and a passenger were in a northbound Lexus on Ballard Canyon Road when she lost control of her vehicle and hit an oak tree. 

The driver was transported to Santa Ynez Cottage Hospital where she died due to the major injuries she received in the accident, the CHP said.

Her passenger, Jacob Edwards, 22, of Los Olivos, was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of moderate injuries.

Reader Comments

