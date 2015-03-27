Teen Driver Sentenced After Pleading Guilty in Fatal Speed-Racing Crash in Santa Maria

Boy admits to charges under a special program for juveniles and must perform community service warning others against reckless driving

A 17-year-old Santa Maria boy pleaded guilty Friday to a pair of felony charges in connection with a fatal speed contest Jan. 30 and will serve one year of probation and must perform 100 hours of community service warning others about the dangers of reckless driving.

On Friday afternoon, the boy appeared in Santa Maria Juvenile Court for a hearing regarding the charges, originally vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and leaving the scene of an accident.

The teen boy, a Pioneer Valley High School student, is accused of racing with Righetti High School senior Breanna Rodriguez on East Donovan Road, where she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a utility pole Jan. 30. She later died of her injuries.

He stopped momentarily after the crash but left before police arrived. The two vehicles didn’t crash.

Prosecutors agreed to add a felony charge of participating in a speed contest causing injury, and to dismiss the vehicular manslaughter charge. The boy then admitted to both crimes under a special program for juveniles.

“I’ll find him eligible and appropriate for a deferred entry of judgment as well,” Judge Arthur Garcia said.

Under a deferred entry of judgment, a first-time offender charged with a felony can plead guilty and must complete probation before a Juvenile Court would dismiss the case and seal the minor’s arrest and court records.

Voters passed the program in 2000 as Proposition 21 to provide an alternative to the juvenile delinquency process for youths who have not had prior criminal troubles.

The Probation Department had recommended the boy be considered for a deferred entry of judgment.

The judge told the teen that this was his “one and only opportunity to keep your record clean.”

Deputy District Attorney Chrystal Joseph requested that the teen’s community service center on educating others about street racing and why people must remain at the scene of an accident.

The boy’s attorney, Billy Redell, said the family had already been contacted by groups seeking the teen’s participation in their efforts.

“The parameters are fine,” Garcia said. “They sound very appropriate.”

Garcia also agreed to release the teen from house arrest.

The boy’s license is suspended but the length is pending further research, Redell said. Additionally, the mater of restitution remains open for 90 days, but a representative said the Probation Department was not seeking restitution.

Both drivers involved in the crash reportedly were top students and very active in school activities.

Redell stressed “what a great kid he is,” and noted he comes from a great family. The boy reportedly hopes to follow in his father’s footsteps by serving in the military.

“He’s a star in the classroom. He’s a star on the athletic fields. He’s a star at home,” Redell said.

Approximately two dozen people, including the boy’s friends plus Rodriguez’s mother and other relatives, were in court Friday afternoon.

At the boy’s first court appearance, Rodriguez’s mother, Isabel, pleaded for mercy for the boy, saying her daughter would not want someone else to suffer for her actions. The mother didn’t speak during Friday’s hearing.

Rodriguez’s family is planning a free barbecue to thank the community, with the event scheduled to start at noon Saturday, April 4 at Preisker Park.

Additionally some of the girl’s classmates will set up a booth to raise funds for their trip this summer to Uganda. Rodriguez had planned to go on the trip.

