Teen the Victim of Strong-Arm Robbery in Santa Maria

Santa Maria police are searching for a suspect in a strong-arm robbery Wednesday night that left a 17-year-old girl with minor injuries.

Police say officers were called about 7:11 p.m. to the area of the riverbend levee near Seaward and Carlotti drives.

The victim told police she was running on the levee when she was approached from behind by a man on a bicycle. The man pushed her to the ground and took her cell phone.

The girl declined medical attention for her minor injuries.

The suspect was reportedly wearing a dark-colored shirt and pants and riding a dark-colored bicycle. No further description was available.

