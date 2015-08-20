Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 12:22 am | Mostly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Teen Girls Get Hands-On Work Experience through Girls Inc. Eureka! Program

By Daniella Alkobi for Girls Inc. of Carpinteria | August 20, 2015 | 2:29 p.m.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, a nonprofit organization that seeks to inspire girls to be strong, smart and bold, partnered with more than a dozen local businesses once again this summer to support, mentor and encourage teenage girls as they are exposed to the workplace for the first time.

Through the organization’s Eureka! Program, the teens were paired with businesses throughout Santa Barbara County and offered an externship in their field of interest. Following a week of training, the young women worked approximately 80 hours over four weeks in July, immersing themselves in hands-on career readiness. 

Eureka! is a five-year, college-bound program that breaks gender stereotypes by encouraging girls to explore science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

Through engaging, hands-on activities, girls are able to discover and explore different career paths. Eureka! also includes fitness, nutrition and personal development activities that encourage girls to be healthy, strong, and self-confident. In the third year of the program, Eurekans shift their programming to the workplace. 
 
“Our goal is to help provide young women with the support they need so they can grow and develop as leaders, not only in the classroom but also in the workplace,” said Victoria Juarez, executive director of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria. “These experiential work opportunities offer our girls first-hand experience in industries they are interested in — many of which are underrepresented by women — where they gain skills for success. Thanks to our local businesses mentoring our future leaders, these young women complete the externship feeling more passionate than ever about college and their future careers.”

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria launched its five-year Eureka! program in 2012 to provide leadership and education enhancement opportunities for teen girls, beginning the summer before their eighth grade year up through the end of high school.

In addition to a four-week component at UCSB during the summer, the program includes follow-up workshops throughout the year and college campus visits to universities such as UCLA, USC, UC Berkeley, Pepperdine University and Long Beach State. 

Girls Inc. launched the summer externship last year for its third-year participants, and the results proved successful for both the externs and the local businesses. 

“I learned how to schedule time for work and school, and I grew personally because I learned how to be more responsible,” said Girls Inc. member Anna Artiaga, 15, who completed her externship with Genuine Chiropractics. Anna is interested in a career in sports medicine and engineering.

“The experience made me feel more professional and independent,” said member Leslie Varela, 15. Leslie worked with TV Santa Barbara for her externship, where she was introduced to media equipment, cameras and new computer software. She hopes to pursue a career as a journalist or in animation. 

Eureka! is a partnership between Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, UCSB’s Early Academic Outreach Program and Easy Lift Transportation.

For more information about the Eureka! program or to become a volunteer, please visit www.girlsinc-carp.org or contact Jessica Wetzel at 805.684.6364.

— Daniella Alkobi is a publicist representing Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 