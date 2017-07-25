Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 1:38 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Teen Hikers, Get Ready to Hit Trails This Fall

By Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria | July 25, 2017 | 12:42 p.m.

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department invites teens in grades 7 through 12 to participate in the city's Fall Teen Trails Hiking Club 2017. Excursions will be held on Saturdays.

Teens earn incentives for each hike and reap health and social benefits. The scheduled hikes are as follows:

Saturday, Sept. 2: Harmony Headlands Trails, Cayucos. This trail is easy and fairly flat with wide trails and has a panoramic view as hikers reach the ocean.

Saturday, Oct. 28: The Point Buchon Trail, Los Osos. This is an easy/moderate level trail with minimal elevation change and excellent views.

All hikes are free. Transportation to the trails will be provided to and from the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center departing at 9 a.m. and are offered at no additional charge.

A waiver must be signed prior to each hike. Participants can register online at www.cityofsantamaria.com/register or at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, 600 S. McClelland St., or at the Recreation and Parks Department, 615 S. McClelland St.

Direct questions to the Recreation and Parks Department, 925-0951 ext. 2260.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 