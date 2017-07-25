Teen Hikers, Get Ready to Hit Trails This Fall

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department invites teens in grades 7 through 12 to participate in the city's Fall Teen Trails Hiking Club 2017. Excursions will be held on Saturdays.

Teens earn incentives for each hike and reap health and social benefits. The scheduled hikes are as follows:

Saturday, Sept. 2: Harmony Headlands Trails, Cayucos. This trail is easy and fairly flat with wide trails and has a panoramic view as hikers reach the ocean.

Saturday, Oct. 28: The Point Buchon Trail, Los Osos. This is an easy/moderate level trail with minimal elevation change and excellent views.

All hikes are free. Transportation to the trails will be provided to and from the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center departing at 9 a.m. and are offered at no additional charge.

A waiver must be signed prior to each hike. Participants can register online at www.cityofsantamaria.com/register or at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, 600 S. McClelland St., or at the Recreation and Parks Department, 615 S. McClelland St.

Direct questions to the Recreation and Parks Department, 925-0951 ext. 2260.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.