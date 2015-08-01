Teen Identified As Victim in Fatal Santa Maria Shooting

Advice

A 17-year-old boy was the victim in a fatal shooting on Tuesday night that may be gang-related, Santa Maria police said Saturday.

Oscar Daniel Joaquin was found with multiple gunshot wounds at about 10 p.m. near Western Avenue and Barrett Street, police Lt. Dan Cohen said.

Joaquin was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

“At this preliminary stage of the investigation, the evidence gathered so far gives the appearance that this murder might be gang-related,” Cohen said.

The case remains under active investigation, Cohen added.

The teen’s family has started a Forever Missed memorial site, which can be found here.

Anyone with information about the case can call the Police Department at 805.928.3781, ext. 2297. Information can be given anonymously.

