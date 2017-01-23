Teen Injured After Being Struck by Vehicle in Santa Maria

A 17-year-old girl suffered major injuries when she was struck by a vehicle Monday morning, Santa Maria police said.

At approximately 8:18 a.m., police were dispatched to the scene of Camino Colegio and Miller Street, in front of Miller Elementary School and a few blocks from Santa Maria High School.

Officers found a female on the sidewalk with major injuries, Sgt. Duane Schneider said.

“According to witnesses, the driver of the involved vehicle accidentally backed over the juvenile,” Schneider said.

The girl, whose name was not released, was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of major injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Schneider at 805.928.3781, ext. 1176.

