Teen Jailed on DUI Charges After Highway 101 Crash in Goleta

A teenager was arrested on DUI charges late Sunday night after the vehicle he was driving overturned on Highway 101 in Goleta, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Emergency personnel — including the CHP, Santa Barbara County firefighters, and an AMR ambulance — were dispatched at about 11:30 p.m. to the southbound freeway lanes near Los Carneros Road, Officer Jonathan Gutierrez said.

Upon arrival, they found the vehicle on its roof, with the driver nearby.

Investigation revealed that the 17-old-male driver was intoxicated, and he was taken into custody, Gutierrez said, adding that his name was being withheld because he is a juvenile.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, Gutierrez said, and no injuries were reported.

The accident remained under investigation.

