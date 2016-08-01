Teen Jailed on DUI Charges After Highway 101 Crash in Goleta
Rollover accident occurred late Sunday night in southbound freeway lanes near Los Carneros Road
A teenager was arrested on DUI charges late Sunday night after the vehicle he was driving overturned on southbound Highway 101 in Goleta. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol
| August 1, 2016 | 9:55 a.m.
A teenager was arrested on DUI charges late Sunday night after the vehicle he was driving overturned on Highway 101 in Goleta, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Emergency personnel — including the CHP, Santa Barbara County firefighters, and an AMR ambulance — were dispatched at about 11:30 p.m. to the southbound freeway lanes near Los Carneros Road, Officer Jonathan Gutierrez said.
Upon arrival, they found the vehicle on its roof, with the driver nearby.
Investigation revealed that the 17-old-male driver was intoxicated, and he was taken into custody, Gutierrez said, adding that his name was being withheld because he is a juvenile.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, Gutierrez said, and no injuries were reported.
The accident remained under investigation.
Emergency personnel responded to southbound Highway 101 near Los Carneros Road in Goleta late Sunday night after a vehicle rollover. The teen driver, whose name was not released, was not injured, but was arrested on DUI charges. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
