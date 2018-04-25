Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 12:29 pm | A Few Clouds 66º

 
 
 
 

Teen Leaders Address Health, Gun Safety, Undocumented Youth

By Summers Case for the city of Santa Barbara | April 25, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The city of Santa Barbara Youth Council, in collaboration with the Police Activities League (PAL) Youth Leadership Council and Future Leaders of America, will host their Annual Teen Leadership Conference, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 28, at the Louise Lowry Davis Center.

The theme of this year's conference is Healthy Teens, Healthy Community… #whatsnext. The event is free to attend; breakfast and lunch are included.

At the conference, teens will listen and participate in workshops that deal with current local and national teen issues. Future Leaders of America mentors will lead workshops with participants on teen advocacy and teen rights.

Local nonprofit CALM, will join the PAL Youth Leadership Council for a workshop on teen physical and mental wellness.

The Santa Barbara Youth Council will run a panel and discuss its findings from their recent Project ALMA (Adolescent Leaders Modeling Acceptance), which dealt with the challenges of undocumented teens.

The involved teen organizations adopted the social media hashtag #whatsnext to “emphasize that training is only the beginning — we recognize that now is the time for teens and youth to mobilize and help find solutions for our own future,” said Nathaniel Getachew, Youth Council vice chair.

The conference will be an interaction between the invited adults and all the teen leaders present.

“We want everyone to be fully engaged and leave with having gained something and be prepared to do something,” Getachew said.
 
Added to the conference lineup is a general session on teens and gun safety, with guest Gloria Martinez Heck, the mother of a survivor of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

Heck will join two local teen panelist and a representative from the Coalition Against Gun Violence to talk about her and her son’s experience, while discussing how teens can be safe.

Teens must register to attend. The first 50 registered will be entered into a drawing to receive a new tablet. To register, teens should visit http://tinyurl.com/sbtlc2018. For more information about the event, contact Roberta Payan, 897-2583.

Each teen participant may receive community service hours and will have an opportunity to win prizes.

— Summers Case for the city of Santa Barbara.

 

