Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 3:41 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Teen Mother Accused of Killing Newborn Seeking Furlough from Juvenile Hall

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | July 13, 2016 | 2:13 p.m.

A 15-year-old Santa Maria girl accused of murdering her newborn baby wants to be granted furloughs from Santa Maria Juvenile Hall, according to her attorney.

Attorney Lea Villegas revealed the girl’s request for temporary release during a Wednesday hearing before Judge Arthur Garcia in Santa Maria Juvenile Court.

Villegas did not spell out specifics about the length of requested furloughs or other details.

A hearing on the request from the girl referred to as Maribel S. due to her age will be held July 20. 

"She has been in custody for quite some time,” Villegas said, adding that the girl has has good behavior while in custody.

Maribel has been incarcerated since January, when police arrested her on suspicion of murder with use of a deadly weapon.

Villegas said she has not notified the District Attorney's Office and Probation Office about the request for potential furloughs, and sought time so the proper paperwork could be filed before the judge considers the matter.

Dates also were set Wednesday morning for both sides to submit pre-trial motions and responses, with Sept. 1 scheduled to confirm when motions will be considered.

Villegas said she expects the hearing for the motions will require three full afternoons, adding she anticipated testimony from witnesses. 

Deputy District Attorney Chrystal Joseph handled Wednesday’s hearing for her colleague, Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Karapetian.

The case against the teen began when she showed up at Marian Regional Medical Center Jan. 17 and doctors determined she had given birth.

Police officers later found the dead baby boy in a plastic bag stuffed behind shoes in the bathroom vanity in the girl’s family’s apartment, according to testimony during a hearing on a defense motion to suppress evidence.

The baby had three knife wounds, including one across its throat, injuries the girl said occurred when the knife slipped as she attempted to cut the umbilical cord.

The juvenile court judge ruled Santa Maria police officers had valid consent for the searches. 

An autopsy later revealed the baby was alive at birth, and concluded the death was a homicide.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 