Santa Maria Teen Mother Appears In Court On Murder Charge

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | February 1, 2016

A 15-year-old Santa Maria girl charged with murdering her baby was ordered to return to court Wednesday, and will remain in custody at Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall for now, a judge ruled Monday.

The girl, referred to as Maribel S., faces one count of murder with use of a deadly weapon in connection with the death of her newborn baby on Jan. 17. 

Juvenile Court Judge Arthur Garcia agreed to a request from Deputy Public Defender Lea Villegas to continue the hearing until 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. 

Santa Maria police officers were dispatched to Marian Regional Medical Center on Jan. 17 and discovered the teen had delivered a baby at a Santa Maria residence, where police later found the deceased baby. 

An autopsy conducted three days later determined the baby died of traumatic injuries, leading police to open a murder investigation.

A week after the autopsy, officers arrested the 15-year-old mother for alleging killing the baby. Her name was not released due to her age.

Neither police nor prosecutors have detailed how they believe the infant was killed.

On Monday afternoon, the 15-year-old wore a gray sweatshirt with her long hair in a bun while sitting next to her attorneys and a Spanish interpreter.

Instructing the girl not to say whether the allegations were true, the judge Monday asked if she understood why she was in court. She answered yes.

Through her attorney, the girl agreed to waive formal reading of the charges.

Her parents sat at another section of the table with a Mixteco interpreter, although they said at the end of the hearing they weren't familiar with the translator's dialect. The Mixtec language is spoken in several states in Mexico, including Oaxaca.

Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Karapetian said prosecutors are not seeking to try the girl as an adult based on the current information in the case. 

Before the teen and her parents entered the courtroom, the judge denied a defense motion to exclude media from proceedings. 

Villegas cited a number of factors for her motion.

“It’s a very sensitive case,” Villegas said. “We’re dealing with a very fragile child.”

The defense attorney expressed concern the hearing could affect the family’s willingness to appear as witnesses for the defense or prosecution.

The case against the girl comes amid an epidemic of violence in Santa Maria, Villegas noted, adding media coverage could put the girl at risk of retaliation.

The defense attorney also said she had not had much time to get to know her client. 

“I think it would be a travesty that people in this community know her face before I got an opportunity to do that,” Villegas said. 

While most juvenile court cases are confidential, California law allows members of the media and public to be in the courtroom for youths charged with serious crimes. 

Garcia noted that Monday’s hearing was not a confidential proceeding.

“The public is allowed to come into the courtroom under serious offenses, and murder is at the top of the list,” Garcia said. 

