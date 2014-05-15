Teen Musicians Join Forces on ‘The Last Night’ Concert to Benefit Hands4Others

Santa Barbara’s teen musicians are joining forces to help Hands4Others provide long-lasting, safe water for people in developing countries.

Twelve local teen musicians have come together to organize and perform in the student-run benefit concert “The Last Night” set for 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 24 at Velvet Jones, 423 State St. in Santa Barbara.

“One of the reasons we put this event together is to put on a concert where people of all ages can come together and have a great time, singing and dancing to live modern music,” said Jason Paras, The Last Night founder. “We also wanted to give meaning to our event. It’s a privilege to team up with Hands4Others.”

Hands4Others is a movement of young people called to change the world one person, one family, one village at a time by providing sustainable access to safe, drinkable water for those in need. To date, H4O has provided clean water to more than 100,000 people in 10 countries around the world.

The benefit concert’s featured musicians have earned multiple individual music awards and honors, and represent Dos Pueblos High School, Santa Barbara High School, and San Marcos High School. They are Karlie Mack, Elijah Edwards, Grant Bower, Tommy Soto, Connor Weinstein, Sky Ulep, Andrew Wakamiya, Madison Dochterman, Jason Mally, Jeremiah McElwee, Liam Cetti, Jason Paras and the band Trip Aces.

With these musicians soon going their separate ways, this is likely the only time to see them play as one. Tickets for "The Last Night" benefit concert are $10 and can be purchased from a featured musician or by emailing [email protected].

