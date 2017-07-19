Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 3:54 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Teen Receives Minor Burns In Vandenberg Village House Fire

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | July 19, 2017 | 2:11 p.m.

One youth was treated at the scene for minor burn injuries after a blaze in a bedroom in Vandenberg Village on Wednesday, according to Mike Eliason, public information officer for Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Personnel from the county and Lompoc city fire departments were dispatched just before noon to the fire on the 700 block of Mercury Avenue.

Upon arrival, crews discovered the blaze in a bedroom had been extinguished, with damage confined to a mattress and bedding in one room, Eliason said. 

Lompoc city firefighters helped ventilate the smoke from the house, but additional crews were canceled.

Three teens were in the residence at the time, and one received minor burns, Eliason said. The injured youth was treated at the scene by American Medical Response personnel and paramedics before being released to a parent.

An investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire, Eliason said. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

