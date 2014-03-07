Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 10:08 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Teen Sentenced to Prison for Vehicular Manslaughter

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | March 7, 2014 | 6:20 p.m.

A 19-year-old Santa Maria man will spend 12 years in state prison following a no contest plea to vehicular manslaughter and other charges related to the death of an 18-year-old former star athlete last June.

Superior Court Judge Rick Brown handed down the sentence to Christian Iban Carbajal Friday in a Santa Maria courtroom after several emotional appeals from both sides of the case.

Carbajal faced a maximum of 14 years in prison after he entered a no-contest plea in January to charges of vehicular manslaughter, DUI causing injury, and reckless driving, according to Deputy District Attorney Anne Nudson.

He had originally pleaded not guilty.

Carbajal must serve at least 10 years of his sentence before he is eligible for parole because he pled to a serious and violent felony strike, Nudson said.

Prosecutors alleged that Carbajal was racing at speeds up to 80 mph when he caused a June 18, 2013, five-vehicle accident at South Broadway and McCoy Lane, which injured two people and killed Jade Marie Dodson, who had recently graduated from Santa Maria High School and was a star member of the school’s tennis team.

Carbajal was allegedly driving under the influence when his Chevrolet pickup truck failed to stop for a red light while southbound on Broadway at McCoy Lane, according to authorities.

Dodson, a passenger in a Toyota Camry, succumbed to major injuries and died at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The driver of the Camry, 19-year-old Robert Caroag, suffered traumatic brain injuries, and another passenger, 7-year-old Isabel Dodson, sustained facial lacerations, authorities said.

Carbajal, whose blood tested positive for marijuana, sustained minor injuries and was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $1 million.

The DA's Office did not offer Carbajal a plea, and Nudson sought the maximum prison sentence.

Carbajal, who has been in custody since the incident, read a letter of apology to Dodson’s family, who spoke and played a photo slideshow, along with the parents of Robert Caroag.

“It was very emotional,” said Nudson, who said she was satisfied with the sentence. “Prison was warranted in this case due to all the aggravating factors, including the defendant hot boxing his car, the defendant street racing, and the defendant’s seeming lack of remorse and lack of insight into his behavior.

“This is a very tragic case, and no amount of prison time can fill the void the families feel,” she continued. “However,  I believe that the prison sentence in this case will bring closure to the families of the victims and help them begin to heal.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 