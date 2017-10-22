Teen Star Looking for Next Big Local Celeb

Teen Star is getting ready to kick off its ninth season of showcasing talented teens in Santa Barbara County.

Students in 7th-12th grades attending a junior high or high school in Santa Barbara County, who dream of becoming the next Teen Star, have until Nov. 5 to register online for an audition at TeenStarUSA.com.

Only the first 100 applicants with completed applications and signed parental agreements will be granted auditions.

Auditions will be held Nov. 9 in Santa Maria and Nov. 11-12 in Santa Barbara. The Showcase Finale will be Feb. 24 at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara.

This year’s schedule has an earlier audition than in the past, which will allow participants an extended period of time to work with Teen Star’s celebrity mentor before the Finale Showcase .

Joe Lambert, Teen Star executive producer and founder, said he wanted to maximize the contestants’ experience with their mentor.

“Kenny Loggins [2017 mentor] provided valuable suggestions, but with only two weeks before the Finale Showcase performance, it was not enough time for the kids to really implement his advice,” Lambert said.

Teen Star producers hope the earlier auditions will allow contestants to apply the suggestions they receive.

For eight seasons, Teen Star Showcase has made local youths feel like superstars as they participate in a professional concert experience complete with red carpet entrance.

Contestants interview and audition before a panel of judges. Ten semi-finalists are then chosen to perform and compete in the Teen Star Showcase in front of a live audience and celebrity judges from the music industry.

The judges and audience voting on the night of the performance will determine three finalists and the winner. The winner receives a $1,000 scholarship and the title of Teen Star Santa Barbara.

In addition to the vocal competition, Teen Star offers seminars and workshops on auditioning, and instructive feedback for contestants, as well as mentoring sessions for finalists.

Teen Star then provides opportunities for the winners to be seen and heard at important civic events throughout the county. Learn more at TeenStarUSA.com.

Tickets for the 2018 Teen Star Finale will go on sale soon at AXS.com or the Arlington Box Office.

— Angie Bertucci for Teen Star USA.