Teen Star Winner Rachel La Commare Set to Release First Song

Artist Rachel La Commare has announced the upcoming release of her first song, "So Don’t."

In 2012, La Commare won the countywide Teen Star singing competition, accompanying herself on the piano in her own composition. Since then, she has been featured at venues and productions throughout the area.

La Commare was a solo artist at the Mercado de la Guerra stage during Fiesta 2012, performed with Jim Brickman at the Lobero Theatre, appeared in concert on BackBeat Channel 8 and opened for Sara Bareilles at the Granada Theatre. In addition to her performance opportunities, she has continued with her songwriting and has written more than 20 songs in the last two years.

In 2013, La Commare was signed by Lambert Talent Management, and in 2014, Grammy-nominated music producer Steve Dorff asked to record three of La Commare’s songs. Dorff is a legend in the music field as an award-winning songwriter of hits for Barbara Streisand, Kenny Rogers and Whitney Houston, and producer/arranger for numerous other singing stars.

“It’s an incredible opportunity. Steve Dorff is a man of many talents and accomplishments," La Commare said. "I am so excited that he is interested in producing me and my songs.”

To pursue this musical opportunity, La Commare is looking for support from her community.

On Thursday, La Commare and her team launched a KickStarter campaign to help raise funds for production costs such as musicians and arrangements of her music. Her first song, “So Don’t,” will be available only through the KickStarter platform.

“It’s a song that speaks a lot to me,” La Commare said. “It’s about not spreading yourself too thin.”

— Joe Lambert represents Lambert Talent Management.