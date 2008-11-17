Teen Suspect Arrested on Arson Charges Related to Gap Fire
The 16-year-old is in custody in the Santa Barbara County juvenile detention facility in Santa Maria.
By Kathy Good | November 17, 2008 | 11:32 p.m.
A suspect has been arrested on arson charges associated with the Gap Fire, U.S. Forest Service and Santa Barbara County Fire Department investigators announced Monday.
The 16-year-old suspect is in custody in the Santa Barbara County juvenile detention facility in Santa Maria.
Charges will be filed with the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.
Kathy Good is a public affairs officer for the Los Padres National Forest.
