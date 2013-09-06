Teen to Be Tried as Adult in Alleged Gang Shooting

A 17-year-old Eastside gang member is facing attempted-murder charges for allegedly gunning down another gang member with a semi-automatic weapon on Santa Barbara's lower Westside, according to a complaint from the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

After a 5-month investigation, Daniel Jose Ybarra was identified by Santa Barbara police as the prime suspect in an attack that occurred March 18 on the 600 block of Wentworth Avenue.

Officers found the 18-year-old victim, also a known gang member, shortly after midnight, lying on the west sidewalk with a gunshot wound.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was hospitalized for several days following the shooting.

The complaint against Ybarra alleges that he discharged a .22 semi-automatic handgun, causing great bodily injury to the man identified only as "B.P" in the paperwork.

In addition to attempted murder and assault with a semi-automatic firearm, Ybarra is also facing special allegations of street terrorism and committing the crimes in association with the Eastside Krazies.

Sgt. Riley Harwood told Noozhawk that the shooting stemmed from a conflict between two members of the same gang, who are in different cliques.

Ybarra already was in custody at Juvenile hall in an unrelated case and was booked on the new charges Aug. 21.

Ybarra has not entered a plea yet to the charges, and will be tried as an adult, according to Chief Deputy District Attorney Hilary Dozer, who is prosecuting the case.

Dozer said the case will be heard next Monday, at which point it may be set for preliminary hearing.

