Teenage Robbery Suspect Arrested after Chase in Santa Maria; Getaway Driver Gets Away

A teenager was arrested Sunday after he allegedly robbed a business at gunpoint in Santa Maria.

Santa Maria police responded at about 5 a.m. to the 100 block of South Blosser Road, south of West Main Street, on a report of an armed robbery, Sgt. Daniel Rios said.

He said the suspect entered the business, which was not identified, brandished a firearm, and demanded cash.

The suspect then fled in a waiting get-away vehicle, driven by an accomplice. The car was located a few minutes later near Cook and Pine streets.

“A traffic stop was initiated that resulted in a brief pursuit, which ended near Knudsen and Western,” Rios said. “The driver fled on foot and the sole passenger was apprehended.”

He said the passenger, a 17-year-old male, was determined to be the suspect in the robbery and was arrested. The driver could not be identified or located, he added.

The weapon used in the robbery was recovered, Rios said, and the vehicle was found to have been stolen in Santa Maria.

The teen was booked on suspicion of robbery and vehicle theft. His identity was not disclosed because of his age.

