Friday, April 6 , 2018, 10:16 pm | Mostly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Teen Defendant to Be Tried Separately in Santa Maria Torture-Slaying Case

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | October 1, 2014 | 7:53 p.m.

A teenager charged in connection with the 2013 torture-killing of a Santa Maria man, along with the now-16-year-old’s dad, grandfather and several other defendants, will have a separate trial.

On Wednesday afternoon, Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Rick Brown granted defense attorney Michael Carty’s motion to sever Ramon David Maldonado Jr.’s case from the six other defendants’ trial.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen stipulated to the motion, later saying she agreed because of the boy’s age — he was 14 years old at the time of the slaying — his alleged role in the crime and his lack of prior criminal history.

However, Maldonado Jr. will continue to be tried as an adult and his case will remain in adult court, she added. 

The judge ordered both sides to return to court Dec. 4 for the teenager’s case.

With the teenager’s case separated, the trial for the six remaining defendants continues to move toward the planned Nov. 17 start date. The trial is expected to last several months and will be held in Santa Maria Juvenile Court to accommodate the large number of defendants, attorneys, deputies and court staff.

Six men and one teen will stand trial in connection with the slaying of Anthony Ibarra, 28, of Santa Maria in March 2013. His body was found later in a U-Haul truck parked in Orcutt.

Also charged are the teen’s dad, Ramon David Maldonado, and the boy’s grandfather, David Maldonado, along with Reyes Gonzalez, Santos Sauceda, Anthony Soils and Jason Castillo. Four other defendants, Pedro Torres Jr., Carmen Cardenas, Verenisa Aviles and Robert Stan Sosa, accepted pleas in the case.

On Wednesday, the judge also rejected a defense motion seeking access to all jail recordings of phone calls and visits involving defendants and witnesses for the past 17 months.

On behalf of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, Senior Deputy County Counsel Kevin Ready Sr. filed a motion to quash the subpoena seeking the recordings, which amount to approximately 30,000 minutes, or 500 hours.

“That is a lot of information. It’s very costly,” Ready said, adding it would take the Sheriff’s Department a couple of weeks to prepare the recordings for defense attorneys. “We’ve argued it’s unnecessary. It’s the purest form of a fishing expedition.”

One recording provided by the prosecution earlier served an example of the type of information expected to obtain through the motion, according to defense attorney Adrian Andrade.

“It is not a fishing expedition,” defense attorney Tom Allen added. “They are throwing it out there as kind of a red herring.”

Defense attorneys noted that this was not the first time they sought the jail recordings. The judge also rejected an earlier bid.

But Brown ruled the defense attorneys failed to show “plausible justification” and didn’t specify the information they sought.

After Brown approved the county motion to quash the subpoena, Allen responded, “Your honor, as to my client, I don’t believe he’s going to be receiving a fair trial.”

The attorneys again raised concerns about the schedule set by Brown.

The judge said he plans to hold the trial from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. five days a week with two short breaks. Defense attorneys have expressed concerns about handling their cases in other courts and keeping their law offices operating.

Defense attorney Michael Scott said the attorneys hoped Brown would agree to take Wednesdays off so they could have a day to handle other cases.

“I’m not going to be popular today,” Brown said, adding a four-day schedule would add a month to the trial.

Other judges have agreed to accommodate the defense attorneys’ schedules while the multidefendant trial is under way, Brown said. 

“They know the burden your under,” Brown said. “It’s going to take a lot of cooperation.”

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 