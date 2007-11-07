Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 5:29 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Teens Arrested in Connection with Robbery

Four teens have been arrested in connection with a street robbery thatoccurred on the Mesa on Sept. 30, but one suspect remainsunidentified, according to authorities.

By Staff Report | November 7, 2007 | 2:20 p.m.

Four teens, three of them identified as gang members, were arrested for robbing and inflicting a serious head injury on a 50-year-old Shoreline Drive resident.

The victim was taking a walk around 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 30 in his neighborhood when he was approached by two teens, one of whom was armed with a knife. The youths threatened to stab the man, who turned over his wallet, which contained $200 in cash and several credit cards.

The man was struck on the head as he turned to flee. He has since been treated at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and released.

Detectives, using surveillance video from a store where the victim’s credit card was used, identified the suspects, three males and one female, making an $800 clothing purchase at Sears. Gang enforcement detectives identified two of the suspects, 18-year-old Jose Ovando Herrera of Santa Barbara and a 15-year-old male, as gang members.

On Oct. 16, the two suspects were arrested, as well as Herrera’s 17-year-old girlfriend. The Sears clerk who handled the purchase was also identified as a gang member and arrested. Herrera was arrested for armed robbery, burglary and committing the crime in furtherance of a street gang. The other suspect and the girlfriend were arrested for burglary. The 17-year-old Sears clerk was arrested for violation of probation.

Police are still trying to identify the other male seen in the surveillance video. Anyone with information should contact Det. Mike Brown at 897-2340.

