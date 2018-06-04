3 Teens Arrested in Purse Snatching at Santa Maria Mall

Police in Santa Maria arrested three teens Thursday on robbery charges and said the juveniles are suspected of a purse snatching at a local mall.

Three teens — two age 17 and one age 14 — were arrested in connection with a purse snatching that occurred at 11:15 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of Town Center West, a mall in Santa Maria.

A short time later, the vehicle they were traveling in was observed and stopped in the 100 block of South Railroad, and all three suspects were taken into custody without incident, according to a statement issued by the Santa Maria Police Department.

Earlier in the week, similar purse snatches in the parking lot of the Town Center East Mall were reported on Monday and Tuesday.

Officials from the department suspect that the cases may be connected but are still investigating.

All three incidents involved female adult victims, and none was injured.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at [email protected].