Teens Can Apply For Rotary Club Goleta Service Scholarships

The Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime is now accepting applications for its scholarship award program based on teens’ service to the Goleta community.

Scholarships are awarded to finalists in the program and donations are made to the nonprofit or charity of each finalist’s choice.

Community-minded teens are encouraged to apply. Qualifications for consideration of applicants include:

» Must be a junior or senior at Dos Pueblos, San Marcos, Bishop Diego Garcia, or Laguna Blanca high schools, or home-schooled.

» Must contribute to his/her community, school, youth group, religious group, service clubs, other nonprofit organizations, or other self-directed charitable efforts

» Must live in the zip code areas 93118, 93117, 93111, 93110,

Full details about the program and application forms are available at www.goletateen.org. Application deadline is Monday, Sept. 17. For more information, email [email protected]

— Connie Burns for Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime.