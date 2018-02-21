Teens, Have a Ball at March Madness Dance

Teens in grades seven through 12 are invited to the March Madness Dance, 6-10 p.m., Saturday, March 10, at Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, 600 S. McClelland St., Santa Maria. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Admission is $5 with an Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center card, or junior-high or high-school ID.

Music will be provided by Central Coast’s DJ Sol. Teens are encouraged to wear their favorite basketball team jersey.

If not wearing a basketball team jersey, school dress code will be enforced. Participants are asked to leave items such as hats, lanyards, sunglasses and other loose items at home.

Weapons, drugs, alcohol, and gang paraphernalia are not allowed.

The dance is hosted by the city of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department's Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center.

Direct questions to the Recreation and Parks Department, 925-0951, ext. 2260.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.