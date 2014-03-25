Teens Invited to Make Upcycled Clutches, Wallets at Library Workshop
By Jayne Lee for the Santa Barbara Public Library System | March 25, 2014 | 4:41 p.m.
Get a start on Earth Day by upcycling. The Santa Barbara Public Library System invites junior high and high school students to the Central Library to create clutches and wallets from duct tape and old library banners.
All other materials will be provided.
The workshop will take place beginning at 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 4 at the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.
Pre-registration is recommended. To guarantee a spot in the workshop, call the library at 805.564.5603 or go online to the
" rel="nofollow">library’s calendar of events by clicking here to pre-register.
This program is the part of a monthly series of craft-oriented Makerspace programs for teens, and is supported by the Friends of the Santa Barbara Library.
To find out about other library programs, services, and locations of the Santa Barbara Public Library System, click here or like us on Facebook by clicking here. All library programs are free and open to the public.
— Jayne Lee is the teen services coordinator for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.