Teens Invited to RE-Mix Summer Dance in Santa Maria

Teens can mix it up and dance the summer blues away at the RE-Mix Summer Dance presented by the Santa Maria Recreation & Parks Department.

The dance will be held this Saturday, July 19, at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, 600 S. McClelland St.

This is a great opportunity for teens to get together and socialize while they enjoy their summer break. DJ Sol and Mr. Butter will be on the turntables playing all the latest hits.

All teens entering the seventh to 12th grades are welcome. Admission is $5, and a school ID, lunch card or report card showing the student’s age and grade is required to enter. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the dance is from 7 to 10 p.m.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805.925.0951 x260.