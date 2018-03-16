Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 9:36 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Teens Raise Voices and $60,000 in Benefit Concert

Funds go to charities helping victims of debris flow

Ensemble members gather at stage with first responders.
Ensemble members gather at stage with first responders. (Steve Kennedy)
By Jeff Miller for Teens Sing for Santa Barbara | March 16, 2018 | 1:50 p.m.

“How great are these kids?” asked emcee Catherine Remak durng the Teens Sing for Santa Barbara concert on March 9 at the Marjorie Luke Theatre.

She received a roar of approval from the full house

Lauren Cantin Click to view larger
Lauren Cantin (Steve Kennedy)

Nearly two months of planning went into the show, which, from its modest beginning, grew into a major production, benefiting the survivors of the Montecito mudslides.

In the end the show raised more than $60,000, all of it going to the Unity Shoppe’s Santa Barbara and Montecito Disaster Survivors’ Fund.

The seed for the show was planted on Jan. 9, when Santa Barbara High School student Kiara Lin saw a news clip of her friend Lauren Cantin being rescued from the mud after a six-hour effort by first responders.

Told she couldn’t join emergency crews searching for survivors, Lin searched for another way to help and came up with the idea of a benefit concert.

The first to join Lin in the effort were her friends Tali Ratcliffe and Jackson Gillies, and the show began to take shape.

A major boost came when Kenny Loggins agreed to come on board as mentor. Joining him were some of the region’s best professional musicians, volunteering as the backup band.

All agreed Friday night’s concert far exceeded all expectations. Dozens of teens took part, singing songs with a central theme of “Home.

In one of the most stirring moments, the ensemble performed “Rise Up,” with Lauren Cantin singing lead, while members of the Elevated Dreams aerialist ballet literally rose up from the stage.

Another highlight was the procession of first responders while Gillies led the ensemble in the song “Home.”

Well over 100 residents, businesses and sponsors contributed time, talent and merchandise to help the production become such a success. Among the highlights of the raffle were guitars signed by Loggins and Katy Perry.

In a letter of congratulations and appreciation, Unity Shoppe executive director Tom Reed wrote:

“Capturing the emotional element could have been difficult, but witnessing the tears, cheers, standing ovations, and sheer joy proved that you hit the target.

"The incredible poise and talent of everyone on stage was astounding, allowing the audience to relax into an uncommon sense of oneness for the good of all.

"The mystery of healing is not something that can be orchestrated or forced, it just happens when good-hearted people gather in celebration of the strength of being together.

"You have strengthened the resolve to accept the devastation of the disaster, take every action to address the needs of everyone impacted, and move our community toward that elusive goal called recovery.”

— Jeff Miller for Teens Sing for Santa Barbara.

Teen producers Tali Ratcliffe and Kiara Lin with Kenny Loggins, Bill Champlin, Jackson Gillies, Emerson Steady, Audrey Messer. Click to view larger
Teen producers Tali Ratcliffe and Kiara Lin with Kenny Loggins, Bill Champlin, Jackson Gillies, Emerson Steady, Audrey Messer. (Steve Kennedy)
 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 