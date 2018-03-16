Teens Raise Voices and $60,000 in Benefit Concert

“How great are these kids?” asked emcee Catherine Remak durng the Teens Sing for Santa Barbara concert on March 9 at the Marjorie Luke Theatre.

She received a roar of approval from the full house

Nearly two months of planning went into the show, which, from its modest beginning, grew into a major production, benefiting the survivors of the Montecito mudslides.

In the end the show raised more than $60,000, all of it going to the Unity Shoppe’s Santa Barbara and Montecito Disaster Survivors’ Fund.

The seed for the show was planted on Jan. 9, when Santa Barbara High School student Kiara Lin saw a news clip of her friend Lauren Cantin being rescued from the mud after a six-hour effort by first responders.

Told she couldn’t join emergency crews searching for survivors, Lin searched for another way to help and came up with the idea of a benefit concert.

The first to join Lin in the effort were her friends Tali Ratcliffe and Jackson Gillies, and the show began to take shape.

A major boost came when Kenny Loggins agreed to come on board as mentor. Joining him were some of the region’s best professional musicians, volunteering as the backup band.

All agreed Friday night’s concert far exceeded all expectations. Dozens of teens took part, singing songs with a central theme of “Home.

In one of the most stirring moments, the ensemble performed “Rise Up,” with Lauren Cantin singing lead, while members of the Elevated Dreams aerialist ballet literally rose up from the stage.

Another highlight was the procession of first responders while Gillies led the ensemble in the song “Home.”

Well over 100 residents, businesses and sponsors contributed time, talent and merchandise to help the production become such a success. Among the highlights of the raffle were guitars signed by Loggins and Katy Perry.

In a letter of congratulations and appreciation, Unity Shoppe executive director Tom Reed wrote:

“Capturing the emotional element could have been difficult, but witnessing the tears, cheers, standing ovations, and sheer joy proved that you hit the target.

"The incredible poise and talent of everyone on stage was astounding, allowing the audience to relax into an uncommon sense of oneness for the good of all.

"The mystery of healing is not something that can be orchestrated or forced, it just happens when good-hearted people gather in celebration of the strength of being together.

"You have strengthened the resolve to accept the devastation of the disaster, take every action to address the needs of everyone impacted, and move our community toward that elusive goal called recovery.”

— Jeff Miller for Teens Sing for Santa Barbara.