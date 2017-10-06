Tei Shi, Twelve’Len Coming to SOhO

We The Beat will present Tei Shi and Lavares Joesph (Twelve'Len) Wednesday, Oct. 18, at SOhO in Santa Barbara. Tickets are $15 in advance, $18 at the door. Advance tickets available at wethebeat.nightout.com. The event is for those age 18 and older.

Indie electronic project Tei Shi is the creation of musician Valerie Teicher, a native of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Teicher grew up across North and South America, though, spending several years in Bogotá, Colombia; Vancouver, Canada; and Boston, where she attended Berklee College of Music. After school, she settled in New York City to pursue music professionally.

Teicher uploaded her first Tei Shi single, "M&Ms," to music-sharing sites in mid-2013. An R&B-inflected indie pop tune with layered vocal loops, it made waves in the blogosphere and earned an attentive fan base. The song was one of six on the self-released Saudade EP later that year.

In the meantime, she was a featured vocalist on tracks by artists including Glass Animals and Shy Girls (Dan Vidmar).

She followed up her debut in the spring of 2015 with another EP, Verde, issued by Mom + Pop imprint Mermaid Avenue. Its lead single, the atmospheric dance track "Bassically," accumulated seven-figure streams within weeks and appeared on social networking charts.

Tei Shi then signed with Downtown Records, which released her full-length debut, Crawl Space, in March 2017.

Haitian-American singer Lavares Joesph, better known by his stage name Twelve'Len, grew up in Carol City, Fla., where he found the surrounding rap scene difficult to ignore. However, seeing how over-saturated it was, he set out to create an unfamiliar sound.

Twelve'Len brings something different to the table. With what he calls "rock & soul," the singer and his two producers have developed a sound that bends genres and brings love and raw emotion to the forefront of the music.

In the fall 2016, Twelve'Len released his debut album, Friends on Soundcloud, Spotify, Apple Music/iTunes and Tidal.

— Alex Garello for We The Beat.