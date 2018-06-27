Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 11:18 am | Partly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 
College Basketball

Tejon Williams Sparks SBCC to Upset of First-Place Cuesta

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | February 6, 2016 | 7:43 p.m.

 Freshman guard Tejon Williams posted season highs of 28 points and 16 rebounds on Saturday night, leading SBCC to an 85-80 upset of first-place Cuesta in a WSC North men’s basketball game in San Luis Obispo.

 Evan Tillman, a 6-8 freshman forward, added 21 points and six rebounds. He hit 6-11 from the field and 10-12 from the charity stripe.

Williams, who also had four assists, connected on 9-15 from the field, 2-3 from 3-point country and 8-9 on free throws. Robert Hutchins scored 15 for Santa Barbara, which made 18-of-21 free throws in the final 20 minutes.

 Cuesta handed the Vaqueros their worst WSC loss three weeks ago, 83-54.

 The Vaqueros (7-15, 2-6) outshot the home team 44.1 to 23.3 percent in the first half and built a 36-21 lead. The margin grew to 19 points (46-27) with 16 minutes to play before the Cougars (20-8, 7-2) started their comeback.

 Cuesta is tied for first with Moorpark atop the WSC North, one game ahead of Ventura with three to play. Roberto Mantovani led Cuesta with 28 points.

 The Cougars turned the tables in the second half, erupting for 59 points and outshooting SBCC 58 to 48 percent. Santa Barbara shot a shade better for the game (46 to 44 percent) and made 22-of-27 from the free-throw line compared to 14-21 for Cuesta.

 Santa Barbara has two home games next week – Wednesday vs. Oxnard and Saturday vs. Moorpark. Tip-off is 7 p.m. for both games.

