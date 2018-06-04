Telegraph Brewing of Santa Barbara Expands to Washington

Telegraph Brewing Co. announced Monday that its award-winning beers are now available in Washington through Seattle-based Orcas Distributing Ltd.

“The Pacific Northwest is one of the most vibrant craft beer markets in the country,” founder and CEO Brian Thompson said. “This move marks a major milestone for our company.”

Telegraph is shipping draft and bottled beers to the Evergreen State, including allocations of limited-release and seasonal beers to complement their core, year-round beers like California ale and white ale.

“With every new market we add, we want to ensure that we are able to send our rare, sought-after beers along with our regular line up,” Telegraph sales manager Trevor Scoggins said.

Telegraph’s beers are available in both half-barrel (15.5-gallon) and sixth-barrel (5.2-gallon) kegs, and in 750-ml cork-and-cage bottles.

“We are thrilled to partner with Telegraph and are very excited to bring their unique beers to craft beer consumers in Seattle and throughout Washington state,” said Toshi Kojima, Orcas Distributing's vice president of marketing.

Launch celebrations are planned in the coming week, including an event at Brouwer's Café in Seattle on Thursday, where there will be seven Telegraph beers on tap, including two limited-release sour ales, and events at The Yard in Seattle, and Collective on Tap in Woodinville on Friday. Additional events are planned for Thursday at Tacoma’s Parkway Tavern and The Copper Hog in Bellingham.

“There is such a long and storied history of craft beer in the Seattle area, and all of Washington really,” Thompson said. “We’re honored to be writing our own small chapter of that history.”

Telegraph Brewing, an award-winning craft brewery located on downtown Santa Barbara’s Salsipuedes Street, specializes in brewing uniquely American and Belgian-inspired beers using 100 percent domestic ingredients and as many local ingredients as possible. The brewery strives to capture in its beers the unique culinary and agricultural traditions of Santa Barbara and California’s Central Coast.

Click here for more information, including descriptions of beers brewed by Telegraph.

— Brian Thompson represents Telegraph Brewing Co.