Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 11:34 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Drink

Telegraph Brewing to Celebrate 10 Years of World-Class Brewing With Anniversary Ale Debut and Party

By Trevor Scoggins for Telegraph Brewing Company | March 4, 2016 | 10:20 a.m.

Telegraph Brewing Company will celebrate 10 years in business March 12, 2016, with an anniversary party at its downtown Santa Barbara location.

Featuring 16 different beers, many of which were made specially for this event, there will be lots of excitement for regulars and newcomers alike.

The party will also feature two food trucks, Autostrada Wood-Fired Pizza and Si Senor Taco Truck, both of which will be familiar to Telegraph’s tasting room regulars. The party will run from 12-10 p.m. Saturday, March 12.

“So many businesses don’t make it through their first few years,” said Telegraph founder Brian Thompson. “For us to be celebrating an entire decade in business speaks volumes about our commitment to brewing quality craft beer and the support we receive from everyone here in Santa Barbara’s vibrant beer scene. We’re as excited as any of our fans about what our second decade holds in store for us. This is a very proud moment for all of us here at Telegraph.”

Telegraph has brewed a special, limited-release Tenth Anniversary Celebration Ale called What Hath God Wrought, referencing Samuel Morse’s first message sent via his new electric telegraph in 1844.

The beer is a Belgian-style golden strong ale brewed with orange peel, Meyer lemon peel and cracked black pepper and aged with wild Brettanomyces yeast.

“This is a beer that embodies everything Telegraph is about,” said sales and marketing manager Trevor Scoggins. “Using locally grown citrus, our house Belgian-origin yeast, West Coast-grown malt and hops and Brett, this beer really brings together all the elements that make our beers recognizably Telegraph.”

What Hath God Wrought Tenth Anniversary Ale will be released as a bottled beer in 750-ml cork-and-cage bottles and as a draft beer in 5.2-gallon kegs.

The beer will be available throughout greater Santa Barbara and in select markets including Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Sacramento. It will debut at the Telegraph Anniversary Party March 12.

Telegraph Brewing, an award-winning craft brewery located in downtown Santa Barbara’s on Salsipuedes Street, specializes in brewing uniquely American and Belgian-inspired beers using 100 percent domestic ingredients and as many local ingredients as possible.

The brewery strives to capture in its beers the unique culinary and agricultural traditions of Santa Barbara and California’s Central Coast. 

For more information, including descriptions of beers brewed by Telegraph, visit www.TelegraphBrewing.com.

Trevor Scoggins is the sales and marketing manager at Telegraph Brewing Company.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 