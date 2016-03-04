Telegraph Brewing to Celebrate 10 Years of World-Class Brewing With Anniversary Ale Debut and Party

Drink

Telegraph Brewing Company will celebrate 10 years in business March 12, 2016, with an anniversary party at its downtown Santa Barbara location.

Featuring 16 different beers, many of which were made specially for this event, there will be lots of excitement for regulars and newcomers alike.

The party will also feature two food trucks, Autostrada Wood-Fired Pizza and Si Senor Taco Truck, both of which will be familiar to Telegraph’s tasting room regulars. The party will run from 12-10 p.m. Saturday, March 12.

“So many businesses don’t make it through their first few years,” said Telegraph founder Brian Thompson. “For us to be celebrating an entire decade in business speaks volumes about our commitment to brewing quality craft beer and the support we receive from everyone here in Santa Barbara’s vibrant beer scene. We’re as excited as any of our fans about what our second decade holds in store for us. This is a very proud moment for all of us here at Telegraph.”

Telegraph has brewed a special, limited-release Tenth Anniversary Celebration Ale called What Hath God Wrought, referencing Samuel Morse’s first message sent via his new electric telegraph in 1844.

The beer is a Belgian-style golden strong ale brewed with orange peel, Meyer lemon peel and cracked black pepper and aged with wild Brettanomyces yeast.

“This is a beer that embodies everything Telegraph is about,” said sales and marketing manager Trevor Scoggins. “Using locally grown citrus, our house Belgian-origin yeast, West Coast-grown malt and hops and Brett, this beer really brings together all the elements that make our beers recognizably Telegraph.”

What Hath God Wrought Tenth Anniversary Ale will be released as a bottled beer in 750-ml cork-and-cage bottles and as a draft beer in 5.2-gallon kegs.

The beer will be available throughout greater Santa Barbara and in select markets including Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Sacramento. It will debut at the Telegraph Anniversary Party March 12.

Telegraph Brewing, an award-winning craft brewery located in downtown Santa Barbara’s on Salsipuedes Street, specializes in brewing uniquely American and Belgian-inspired beers using 100 percent domestic ingredients and as many local ingredients as possible.

The brewery strives to capture in its beers the unique culinary and agricultural traditions of Santa Barbara and California’s Central Coast.

For more information, including descriptions of beers brewed by Telegraph, visit www.TelegraphBrewing.com.

— Trevor Scoggins is the sales and marketing manager at Telegraph Brewing Company.