Telegraph Brewing Wins Bronze Medal at Great American Beer Festival

By Brian Thompson for Telegraph Brewing Co. | October 21, 2013 | 7:01 p.m.

This past weekend, Telegraph Brewing Co. won a bronze medal at the 2013 Great American Beer Festival, marking the third year in a row in which the brewery has won awards at the world’s largest beer competition.

Winners in the competition’s 84 beer-style categories were announced Oct. 12 at the 27th annual Great American Beer Festival awards ceremony held at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.

Telegraph was awarded a bronze medal in the Belgian- and French-Style Ale category for its flagship California Ale, a Belgian-Style Pale Ale characterized by its deep amber color and complex, earthy flavors and aromas. Telegraph brews California Ale specifically to pair well with Santa Barbara’s fresh, farmer’s market cuisine. The beer previously won a gold medal in the same category two years ago at the 2011 Great American Beer Festival.

“Elated, is how we feel,” said Brian Thompson, founder of Telegraph. “This is the third year in a row that we’ve won medals at the GABF, we think that speaks volumes about the hard work we do and our focus on quality.”

Telegraph Head Brewer Scott Baer added, “Being in Denver to accept this medal on behalf of our entire staff here in Santa Barbara means a lot to me; it is a real honor.”

Telegraph Brewing, a craft brewery located  on downtown Santa Barbara’s Salsipuedes Street, specializes in brewing uniquely American and Belgian-inspired beers using 100 percent domestic ingredients and as many local ingredients as possible. The brewery strives to reflect in its beers the unique culinary and agricultural traditions of Santa Barbara and California’s Central Coast. Telegraph sold its first beer in 2006.

The 2013 Great American Beer Festival winners were selected by an international panel of 201 expert judges from a record number of 4,809 entries received from 732 U.S. breweries.

“The Great American Beer Festival brings together the most stellar brewers from around the country,” said Chris Swersey, competition director. “Taking home a medal — any medal — at this premier beer competition is truly a symbol of brewing excellence.”

Click here for more Great American Beer Festival competition information, including the 2013 winners list and photos.

— Brian Thompson is the founder of Telegraph Brewing Co.

 

